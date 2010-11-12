I’m Not a Pilot w/ Ikarus Down

Unlike most pop-rock quartets, Milwaukee’s I’m Not A Pilot eschews guitars entirely, instead filling the space with singer-songwriter Mark Glatzel’s piano, as well as cello, courtesy of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s Peter Thomas. The result, captured on the group’s self-titled debut EP last year, evokes the skyscraping, Top 40 piano-pop of The Fray and Coldplay, as well as the more intimate, regal folk-pop of Sufjan Stevens. Tonight the group releases its debut full-length album, Need Money for Rocket Fuel , with a free 8 p.m. bill featuring rockers Ikarus Down, who are also celebrating an album release.