Shrouded in mystery is the Cleveland experimental band Pimlo, which creates noisy, static-laden soundscapes. They’re part of a growing number of indie bands choosing to distribute their music on cassettes, an imperfect medium that seems fitting for their creaky, messy songs, which typically give way to horrifying washes of noise. The group tops a loaded Memorial Day bill with many other likeminded experimental, noise and punk bands at the Borg Ward Collective tonight.