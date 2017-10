Screenwriters Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg followed up their hit comedy Superbad with 2008’s Pineapple Express , an action- comedy that starred Rogen as a process server who goes into hiding with his drug dealer James Franco after witnessing a murder. Pot jokes and shocking violence abound. As part of its Monday night move-on-the- patio series, Brochach Irish Pub screens the comedy tonight with free kettlecorn and $2.50 bottles of Lakefront beer.