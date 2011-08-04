Hailing from Minneapolis, the same musical hotbed that launched the career of Bob Dylan, The Pines follow gently in that legend's footsteps, honing a sound that combines acoustic folk with bluesy undertones and poetic lyrics. The duo's first major release, Sparrows in the Bell , was a critical favorite and ranked among the very best roots albums of 2007. The band's latest foray, Tremolo , shows the continued maturity in their craft and features contributions from a number of Minneapolis players, including singer/guitarist Ben Ramsey's father, Bo, and brother, Alex.