With a delivery somewhere between Ani DiFranco and Leslie Feist, only more sultry, chanteuse China Forbes heads the 12-piece Portland outfit Pink Martini. Drawing from jazz, Latin and world music, typical concerts find the band performing songs in several different languages as the mini-orchestra swells behind their effervescent lead vocalist. Last year’s release Hey Eugene! and its title track were minor hits for the band. Aside from her work with Pink Martini, Forbes has also recorded new solo disc, ’78, a more traditional collection of odes to the female singer-songwriters of the ’70s. A few of that upcoming album’s tracks have been played on this current Pink Martini tour, which stops at the Pabst Theater tonight for a 7:30 p.m. concert.