With their up-tempo, bratty hooks and short-but-sweet songs, Richmond, Virginia’s delightful Pink Razors nod to the ’90s glory days of pop punk. They’re the type of band Lookout Records would snatch up in a heartbeat, if Lookout Records were still scouting new talent (and could still afford to pay its bands). Tonight at 5 p.m. the group shares a very crowded all-ages punk bill with Chinese Telephones, Lefty Loosie, Tenenment and many other punk bands (from both Milwaukee and beyond) at the Borg Ward.