Skylight Opera closes its 49th season with a production of Gilbert and Sullivan's swashbuckling musical comedy The Pirates of Penzance . This lighthearted show is one of Gilbert and Sullivan's most popular, having been performed on stages across the country almost continuously since it debuted nearly 130 years ago. The story follows Frederic (Robert Boldin), a young man who has just turned 21 and finished his training as a pirate. Frederic's inner struggle between piracy and legitimacy is complicated by a burgeoning romance with a woman named Mabel (Niffer Clarke).