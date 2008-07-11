As we creep into the dog days of summer, it seems only fitting to score the season with the upbeat organ work and whammy bar fades of authentic surf rock. Madison’s The Pistols At Dawn, influenced as much by Nintendo start screens as The Ventures, seem more than up to the task of bringing a fresh take on a relatively abandoned genre. They don’t stray far from convention, but it’s all for the best. Milwaukee’s Squidbotz, all synth bloops and post-Tom Morello licks, open for the group’s 7 p.m. show at the Borg Ward Collective, along with King’s Horses and The GC Love Band.