When radio's reggaeton bubble burst at the end of the last decade, genre stars like Daddy Yankee and Tego Calderón were displaced from the charts. Cuban-American rapper Pitbull, however, not only survived the crash, but thrived after it, successfully making the transition from hard Latin beats to slick, club-minded electro-rap. His latest album, this year's Planet Pit , became his highest-charting album yet, thanks to steady airplay for its hit Ne-Yo collaboration "Give Me Everything."