It shouldn't be too surprising that Pizzle has revealed himself to be one of Milwaukee's most pop-savvy rappers with his new album, Fame in Vain . His Packers-cheering Wiz Khalifa remake “Green and Yellow,” with Prophetic, was ubiquitous on local airwaves in the run-up to this year's Super Bowl, so he clearly knows what plays on the radio. With its polished R&B hooks, glossy synthesizers, rowdy club tracks and contemplative, occasionally grandiose Kanye West-styled digressions, Fame in Vain deftly touches on a number of contemporary styles. This release show for the album, which he has posted for free download, will also feature performances from Aliesa Nicole, Prophetic, Young Major, Lah-Kid, Sheba Baby, Yung Oki, Blizz McFly and CMG.