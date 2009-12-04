The singing quartet in the Skylight Opera Theatre’s Plaid Tidings won’t let the fact that they were killed in a car crash in the 1960s stop them from putting on the TV Christmas special they’ve always dreamed of. Getting past the silly premise, which finds the group returning to Earth from heaven, Plaid Tidings delights in the multitalented acting, singing and dancing of the four actors that make up The Plaids: Joe Fransee (Sparky), Paul Helm (Jinx), Marty McNamee (Frankie) and Scott Stratton (Smudge). The four work well together under director and choreographer Bill Theisen’s slapstick comic timing, especially with some very funny segments running through all the acts that have appeared on “The Ed Sullivan Show” in rapid-fire succession.