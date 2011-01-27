A tuneful Chicago pop-punk band that had long seemed primed for bigger things, Plain White T’s finally got their big break in 2007 when their sensitive acoustic ballad “Hey There Delilah” became one of the year’s most inescapable hits, winning them a Top 40 audience of swooning young girls. Unlike many of their fellow Warped Tour alums, the White T’s make no pretenses about being angst-ridden. Their subsequent records have been even catchier and more polished than their breakthrough record, all tight grooves, concise guitar hooks and good spiritsand, hoping for lightning to strike twice, they have doubled down on “Hey There Delilah”-esque ballads.