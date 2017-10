With equal reverence for The Who’s mod rock, Joan Jett’s power-pop and X-Ray Spex-styled punk rock, Milwaukee’s Plexi 3 tap the same retro energy that propelled The 5.6.7.8s to brief but ubiquitous commercial exposure. The raw, garage-rock production on the trio’s debit full-length, Tides of Change , does little to hide the group’s easy knack for catchy, sing-along hooks which, in the spirit of many great power-pop bands, the group skillfully derives from classic girl groups.