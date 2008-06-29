Sounding like a more popish Joan Jett backed by the same retro energy that propelled The 5.6.7.8s to brief but ubiquitous commercial exposure, Plexi 3 are returning home from a busy tour of the Eastern states. Their 9 p.m. show at Frank’s Power Planet tonight is a pleasant reminder that although Summerfest steals the spotlight this time of year, there are still hardworking local acts giving it their all just around the corner. Myspace their song “Perfect Stranger” and just dare yourself to not bounce around in your seat a bit.