Poi Dog Pondering w/ The Old Ceremony

At a time when most bands are recording digitally, Poi Dog Pondering is moving in the opposite direction. The gregarious ensemble began in the ’80s in Hawaii before moving to Chicago, where they grew an enormous local fan base. Through the years the eclectic band immersed itself in different genres, spanning world beat, folk, alternative rock and, increasingly, electronica, but eventually recreating these electronic sounds live became nearly impossible for the group, so on its 2008 release, 7 , Poi Dog took an old-school approach, recording every track on analog tape.