Point Fish Fry & A Flick: Dark Side of Oz

As just about everyone involved with the recording has made clear time and time again, <i>Dark Side of the Moon</i> was never intended to sync up with the 1939 musical <i>The Wizard of Oz</i>and 1973 studio technology would have made it nearly impossible to pull off, even if Pink Floyd had wanted to. <i>Dark Side of the Moon</i> is filled with so many open-ended lyrics and fleeting sounds that it's easy to see why fans have volunteered the album as the film's unofficial second soundtrack, but the truth is you can run the album during just about any filmor TV show, sports game, political debate; anything, reallyand it's bound to seemingly sync up at some point. The Discovery World screens <i>The Wizard of Oz</i> with its psychedelic second soundtrack for free as part of the outdoors Point Fish Fry & A Flick movie series. The fish fry begins at 5 p.m.; the film begins at dusk.