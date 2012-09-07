Point Fish Fry and a Flick: Major League

Though the hit 1989 Charlie Sheen baseball comedy <i>Major League</i> followed a fictionalized version of the Cleveland Indians, there's a reason it remains a local favorite. Most of the film was actually shot in Milwaukee at the old County Stadium. Sharp eyes will even notice a WTMJ logo on the stadium's scoreboard and a couple of local landmarks, including the Safe House and Major Goolsby's. Also on loan from Milwaukee: Brewers announcer Bob Uecker, who steals the show as the Indians' boozing sportscaster. The film screens outdoors for free tonight at dusk, following a Bartolotta fish fry that begins at 5 p.m.