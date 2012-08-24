Point Fish Fry & A Flick: Pulp Fiction

One of the defining films of the 1990s, <I>Pulp Fiction</i> was the “Seinfeld” of crime-caper movies, with long stretches of amusingly trivial chatter tied together by wild coincidences. The film's success inspired a slew of knock-offs, rekindled John Travolta's careerthus making <I>Battlefield Earth</i> possibleand afforded director Quentin Tarantino the cachet to make any film he wanted. Though the director's 2009 war epic <i>Inglourious Basterds</i> was an even bigger box-office hit, <i>Pulp Fiction</i> remains his signature work. The film screens for free tonight at sunset as part of Discovery World's outdoor Fish Fry & A Flick series, following a Bartolotta fish fry that begins at 5 p.m.