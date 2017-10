In the city’s boldest New Year’s tradition, every year hundreds of weather-defying swimmers head to Bradford Beach for the Polar Bear Plunge. They’ll be jumping into Lake Michigan at noon, but the organizers suggest you get there early to find parking, since plenty of bundled-up spectators come to watch others take the plunge. For those who need a little liquid warmth before taking the plunge, a dozen area bars will shuttle patrons to and from the beach.