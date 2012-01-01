In the city's boldest New Year's tradition, every year hundreds of weather-defying swimmers head to Bradford Beach for the Polar Bear Plunge. They'll be jumping into Lake Michigan at noon, but the organizers suggest you get there early to find parking, since plenty of bundled-up spectators come to watch others take the plunge. For those who need a little liquid courage before taking the plunge, G-Daddy's BBC, Hooligan's and Hotel Foster on North Avenue will be offering shuttles to and from the beach. <P>