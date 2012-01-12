Poliça w/ Worrier

Twin Cities producer Ryan Olson was one of the driving creative forces behind Gayngs, the sprawling 25-member soft-rock collective that included members of The Rosebuds, Megafaun and Bon Iver. His latest project features a much smaller cast. The R&B-inspired electronic dream-pop group Poliça reunites him with Gayngs singer Channy Leaneagh. With bassist Chris Bierdan and drummers Ben Ivascu and Drew Christopherson, they recorded a debut album, <i>Give You the Ghost</i>, that was mixed by Spoon's Jim Eno and will be released on Valentine's Day. The band shares this show with the Milwaukee art-punk band Worrier, which is at work on a follow-up to its 2010 debut album <i>SOURCEERrORSSPELLS</i>. <P>