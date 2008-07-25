The Police made major headlines when, after 20 years apart, they announced they were reuniting for a tour. The group has been playing behind ever-so-delicately tweaked versions of their hits for a little more than a year now, and the tour has paid handsomelyit’s expected to become the third highest-grossing tour of all time. If Sting and company are to be believed, though, there won’t be an encore: After they complete this fourth and final North American leg of the tour next month, they plan to break up for good without recording any more material. Tonight they headline a 7:30 p.m. show at the Marcus Amphitheater, with opener Elvis Costello, who came to prominence around the same time The Police did, but seems to have grown only more prolific with age. Inspired in part by his new friendship with indie darling Jenny Lewis, who contributed backing vocals, Costello’s latest disc, Momofuku, is an off-the-cuff rock record with ample whiffs of the New Wave organ that drove his early work.