Being the least attended of Milwaukee’s ethnic festivals at the Summerfest grounds may be a dubious honor, but it’s also part of what makes Polish Fest such a gem. Without battling incessant crowds or paying inordinate admission fees, patrons can enjoy all the amenities of any other major festival: the food, dancing, live music, fireworks, etc. Of course, Polish-culture-specific activities abound: Scarf down pierogi and dare your friends to eat czarnina (a soup made of duck blood); marvel at traditional Polish costumes; test your palette at numerous vodka and spirit tastings, or buy bolesawiec and bursztynor just learn what bolesawiec and bursztyn areat the Sukiennice Marketplace.