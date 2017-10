America’s largest Polish celebration reconvenes this weekend for three days of pierogies, folk-art demonstrations, vodka tastings and music. More than 40 vendors will sell wares and keepsakes at the Sukiennice Marketplace, while young talent will compete in the Chopin Youth Piano Competition and the Little Miss Polish Fest pageant. The festival offers a number of ways to get in for free or at a reduced rate this year. Today’s admission, for instance, is just 50 cents before 5 p.m.