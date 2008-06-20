Being the least attended of Milwaukee’s ethnic festivals at the Summerfest grounds may be a dubious honor, but it’s also one of Polish Fest’s selling points. Without battling incessant crowds, patrons can enjoy all of the amenities of any other major festivals: the food, dancing, live music, fireworks, etc. Of course, Polish-culture-specific activities abound: Scarf down pierogi and dare your friends to eat czarnina (a soup made of duck blood). Examine traditional Polish costumes. Buy boles%u0142awiec and bursztynor just learn what boles%u0142awiec and bursztyn areat the Sukiennice Marketplace. Polish Fest runs through Sunday. Will there be polka? You’d better believe there will be polka.