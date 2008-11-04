Poll Performance

The rare opportunity this week’s historic election presents hasn’t been lost on more than a dozen of Milwaukee’s performance artists, who will take to the city’s polling sites this evening to present short pieces that build on their favorite disciplines, be they music, dance, sculpture, poetry or, perhaps most intriguingly, puppetry. These performances, which begin at random polling places around 4 p.m., could provide welcome entertainment for voters if the lines are as long as some pundits are predicting. (Those who miss the scene at the polls will have a second chance to see filmed and live performances from the My Vote Performs project at a Nov. 25 forum at the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design.)