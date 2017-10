After releasing their debut album The PondHawks Have Landed in 2010, pop rock band The Pondhawks gathered international recognition, receiving plays on London radio stations for their retro sound reminiscent of ELO and The Beatles. Shortly after releasing their album, The Pondhawks also netted a victory in Chicago's WGN-TV “Battle of the Bands” for their song “Midnight Howl.” The Pondhawks will be joined tonight by Milwaukee indie-rock band Elusive Parallelograms.