The Ponys w/ Terrible Twos and Sticks N Stones

Drawing from the rumbling bass of post-punk, the bruising guitars of early-’90s alternative rock, the cavernous echo of late-’80s 4AD records and pretty much anything loud and forceful, The Ponys cemented their status as one of Chicago’s best rock bands in 2007 with their third album, Turn The Lights Out , their debut for Matador Records. That record also introduced former 90 Day Men player Brian Case to the band, who brought with him a cleaner sound and a some trippy new textures and sonics, but in concert the band still hits as hard as ever, sounding like Sonic Youth if they just wanted to get drunk and party instead of, you know, be Sonic Youth.