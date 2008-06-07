Perhaps your only chance to cruise a 150-foot, four-masted schooner whilst it’s under siege by pirates (or whilst it’s not, depending on which cruise you sign up for), the Port Pirate Festival runs this weekend from through Sunday at 139 W. Grand Ave. in Port Washington. Admission is free (though there are fees for some activities), and in addition to cruises there will be a buccaneer bash, historical displaysincluding a pirate encampmentand a pirate-themed parade. Don’t own an eye-patch? You can find one, along with other items, at the thieves’ marketplace.