Port Washington Fish Day

Outsiders are often shocked to learn that Wisconsin claims the world’s largest music festival, but they’d probably be less shocked to learn that it also claims the world’s largest fish fry. Set near the downtown harbor, Port Washington’s Fish Day serves up nearly 10,000 pounds of cod and 13,000 pounds of fried potatoes every year. The festival kicks off its 45th year with a Fish Day Parade. Other entertainment includes a craft show, a classic car show and five music stages, with Molly Hatchet headlining the main stage at 8 p.m. The day ends with fireworks over the harbor at 9:30 p.m.