Perhaps your only chance to cruise on a 150-foot, four-masted schooner whilst it’s under siege by pirates (or whilst it’s not, depending on which cruise you sign up for), one of Port Washington’s oddest traditions, the Port Washington Pirate Festival, returns for its fifth year. In addition to cruises there will be a buccaneer bash, historical displays and a pirate-themed parade. Don’t own an eye-patch? You can find one, along with other items, at the thieves’ marketplace. Hungry? Fill your belly in the “Gruel Galley.” Admission is free, though some events, like those cruises, cost extra. (Through Sunday, June 7.)