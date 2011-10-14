Portugal. The Man w/ Alberta Cross

After a succession of increasingly strong, annual records, the poorly punctuated Portland, Ore., band Portugal. The Man went for the kill with its 2009 album, The Satanic Satanist , a psychedelic pop fest that draws liberally from classic-rock, T. Rex and Mott the Hoople-styled glam, Beck-esque funk and Flaming Lips-like warm and fuzzies. The music has flowed fast and gloriously ever since. The band's 2010 follow-up, American Ghetto , was even more expansive and packed even tighter with hooks, and the group's latest, this July's In the Mountain in the Cloud , is a typically uplifting slab of invitingly odd psychedelia.