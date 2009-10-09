Portugal. The Man w/ Hockey and Drug Rug

After a succession of increasingly strong, annual records, this summer the poorly punctuated band Portugal. The Man finally went for the kill with its latest album, The Satanic Satanist , a psychedelic pop fest that draws liberally from classic-rock, T. Rex and Mott the Hopple-styled glam, Beck-esque funk and Flaming Lips-like warm and fuzzies. So why does Portugal. The Man sound so happy? It could be because they relocated from their home of Wasilla, Alaska, the apparent root of all evil, to the sunnier pastures of Portland, Ore.