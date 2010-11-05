The Posies w/ Brendan Benson and Aqueduct

The Posies positioned themselves as perhaps the best power-pop band since Big Star, a comparison that became even easier to make when band principals Jon Auer and Ken Stringfellow joined hero Alex Chilton in his touring lineup of Big Star in the late ’90s, a gig they held until Chilton’s death earlier this year. With Stringfellow living in France, The Posies don’t record as regularly as they once did, but last month they returned with their first album in five years, Blood/Candy , which supplements their usual power-pop eruptions with some mellow diversions new to the band. The group is well supported on tonight’s bill by Michigan power-pop enthusiast Brendan Benson, who was making solid, catchy pop records well before he joined Jack White in The Raconteurs.