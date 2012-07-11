As one would expect from the title of the Milwaukee Art Museum's summer exhibition "Posters of Paris: Toulouse-Lautrec and His Contemporaries" (through Sept. 9), there is a generous sampling of Lautrec, including his first poster, <i>Moulin Rouge La Goulue (1891), which shocked Parisians for its bold display of the dancer's undergarments. His Divan Japonais</i> (1893) celebrated his friends, dancer Jane Avril, actress Yvette Guilbert and critic Eduard Dujardin. This work stands as a monumental achievement among Paris posters for its striking visual form and color and its poignant glance into a scene from Parisian life of the times. Apart from engaging visual experiences and a touch of art history that is less well known, this exhibition informs us about the cultural and social climate of Paris of nearly a century and a half ago