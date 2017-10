Before you do anything else today, get out and vote. Wisconsin hosts its historic primary elections today from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m., and the results could help decide which Democrat goes on to win the nomination, Barack Obama or Hillary Clinton. New voters, here’s all you need to know: You can register at the polls if you bring proof of residence; you can find out where to vote here, and nobody standing in line to vote at 8 p.m. can be turned away.