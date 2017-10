The Middle East is a vast region containing many cultural traditions and much music, ancient as well as postmodern. Present Music surveys a wide slice of the Fertile Crescent in a concert showcasing a performance of new music by Iraqi-American trumpeter Amir ElSaffar, Istathenople by Present Music’s resident composer Kamran Ince, Six Yiddish Songs and Dances by Israel’s Betty Olivero and a post-concert dance featuring Milwaukee’s Ethnictricity.