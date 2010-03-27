Some of the most cutting edge composers of the last century have worked in one of the most unlikely mediums: cartoons. Composers like Raymond Scott, who scored animated icons like Bugs Bunny, the Roadrunner and Ren and Stimpy, created wild, fittingly zany soundtracks to accompany the animation, often incorporating groundbreaking electronic sounds. Present Music’s latest program pays tribute to some of animation’s most visionary composers, including Scott, Mason Bates, John Adams and Arnold Schoenberg. The program will include classic cartoons as well as new animated works by local artists.