Milwaukee's fringe classical music ensemble Present Music begins its season with a program that welcomes a special guest and says goodbye to an ensemble staple. London DJ and producer Gabriel Prokofiev will join the Present Music ensemble for a performance of his composition Concerto for Turntables and Orchestra . The program will also showcase outgoing keyboardist Phillip Bush, a 15-season veteran of Present Music who will retire after a performance of a György Ligeti piano concerto.