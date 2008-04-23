The Charles Allis Art Museum presents another classic film about a first lady tonight as part of its series of historical biographies, but most of those who attend tonight’s 7:30 p.m. screening of The President’s Lady, a 1953 bio-pic about Rachel Jackson, will likely be less interested in Susan Hayward’s top-billed performance than that of her co-star: Andrew Jackson is played by the recently deceased Charleton Heston, in one of his lesser known roles. Oddly enough, Heston would again portray Jackson in the 1958 film The Buccaneer.