It’s doubtful that even a casual music fan from the ’90s wouldn’t remember at least one of The Presidents of the United States of America’s charming novelty hits (after all, “Lump” was parodied by “Weird Al” Yankovic, a surefire mark of pop indelibility). Most, however, are less aware of the work the “Drew Carey Show” theme-song-singing Seattle band has done since their peak. After a few hiatuses and some shuffling of personnel, the band has returned to the road behind the recently released These Are the Good Times People, their sixth studio effort, one filled with songs in the spirit of “Kitty” and “Peaches.” The Presidents play an 8 p.m. show at the Rave tonight.