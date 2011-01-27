Affirming Victor DeLorenzo’s status as perhaps the most musically adventurous of all the Violent Femmes, the drummer’s new project, Prestige Atlantic Impulse, is an experimental jazz trio worlds removed from the Femmes’ signature folk-punk. Though that “experimental” tag may alienate those already disinclined to jazz, Prestige Atlantic Impulse’s concoctions are direct and immediate, with the curiously gritty bass sounds of Jason Wietlispach (the host of modern classical music show) juxtaposing against the frantic, Grant-Green-on-uppers guitar work of Alex Stewart. The trio will be playing monthly gigs at Sugar Maple at least through the end of the year.