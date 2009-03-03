The Milwaukee Rep takes on the most popular of all of Jane Austen’s romantic comedies tonight for it’s latest production, Pride and Prejudice , which premieres tonight with a preview performance at 7:30 p.m. Grant Goodman, an actor who has appeared on As The World Turns and Sex in the City stars as Mr. Darcy, while Lee Stark makes her Rep debut as Elizabeth Bennet. The rest of the cast is filled with Rep regulars, from Eva Balistreri as “Kitty” Bennet, Emily Vitrano as Lydia Bennet and Jacque Troy as Mrs. Lady Lucas. Rep resident Actors Jonathan Gillard Daly and Laura Gordon play Elizabeth’s parents. Rose Pickering plays Lady Catherine de Bourgh, Peter Silbert plays Mr. Gardiner and Brian Vaughn plays Reverend William Collins.