Milwaukee’s annual LGBT celebration PrideFest places an emphasis on music and entertainment over parades and politics, booking entertainment lineups to rival those of any pride event in the country. Tonight’s opening-day bill is capped by a performance from gossipy comedian Kathy Griffin and also features an Amy Winehouse cover band and Derrick Barry, a male Britney Spears impersonator. Milwaukee’s own Brew City Bombshells burlesque troupe will put on a show at 11 p.m.