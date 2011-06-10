Milwaukee's weekend-long LGBT celebration has always emphasized music and celebration over parades and politics, and in recent years PrideFest has secured entertainment lineups that rival any other pride event in the country. Headlining the event tonight is comedian Mo'Nique. While the star brought an affable, larger-than-life energy to roles in small comedy films and the UPN sitcom “The Parkers,” nothing prepared critics for her ferocious dramatic turn as a physically and emotionally abusive mother in last year's Precious . The performance earned her an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, as well as a storage locker's worth of other acting trophies. She used her post-Oscar spotlight to call attention to LGBT issues.