Milwaukee's weekend-long LGBT celebration has always emphasized music and celebration over parades and politics, and in recent years PrideFest has secured entertainment lineups that rival any other pride event in the country. Headlining the event's second night at 10 p.m. is the hip-hop duo Salt-N-Pepa. The group's 1991 hit “Let's Talk About Sex” became the anthem for the safe-sex movement, while self-empowerment songs like “None of Your Business” and “Expression” have been adopted as unofficial gay-pride anthems.