PrideFest celebrates its 25th anniversary with a lineup that includes Belinda Carlisle, Taylor Dane, and Berlin featuring Teri Nunn. The festival has a long history. Before it was named as it is, PrideFest began with several hundred people in 1988 under the Milwaukee Lesbian/Gay Pride Committee. One year later, 1,000 people marched from Walker's Point to Cathedral Square and received high praise from Milwaukee Mayor John Norquist, which helped spark the popular controversies on homosexuality that remain today. After the march morphed into a variety of festival accommodations and activities in Veterans Park a few years later, it was officially named PrideFest in 1994.