PrideFest w/ LeAnn Rimes

With lush, sultry vocals, LeAnn Rimes' breakthrough hit “Blue” introduced a singer with an uncanny resemblance to Patsy Cline. Unlike Cline, however, Rimes recorded her first album at age 13. It was certified multi-platinum and reached the top spot on the country albums chart. Since then, Rimes' catalog has become more pop-oriented, including a spot on the Coyote Ugly soundtrack for the song “Can't Fight the Moonlight” and her most renowned single, “How Do I Live.” Rimes becomes PrideFest's first country headliner when she closes the event tonight.