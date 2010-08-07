Primus w/ The Dead Kenny Gs

In the decade since the demented funk-metal band Primus last recorded an album, frontman Les Claypool has kept busy as a lauded player in the jam-rock scene, sharing stages with Trey Anastasio, Gov’t Mule, Matisyahu and Buckethead, while recording his own typically off-kilter albums with assorted ensembles. He’s played off and on with Primus, too, but until now he hadn’t shown much interest in returning to the studio with that group. It looks like that’s about to change: Primus recently reunited with original drummer Jay Lane and has been teasing a possible new album. Lane had last played with Primus in 1988, but tellingly he shares Claypool’s jam-scene ties. Most recently he was a member of the post-Grateful Dead group Furthur, with Phil Lesh and Bob Weir.