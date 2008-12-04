Skylight Theatre’s Artistic Director Bill Theisen and comic talent Brian Vaughn star in the title roles of the Mel Brooks/Thomas Meehanhit musical The Producers, which continues its run tonight with a 7:30 p.m. performance at the Broadway Theatre Center. Theisen plays the reprehensible yet lovable, down-on-his-luck theater producer Max Bialystock. During a conversation with his accountant, Leo Bloom (Vaughn), Bialystock realizes that one of his shows closed so quickly that he actually received more funding than he spent on it. With that in mind, the two men scheme to raise an immense amount of money for a show engineered to be so bad that it closes after opening night, allowing them to make a fortune on it.